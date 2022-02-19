No Fear: SpVgg Greuther Fürth coach Stefan Leitl not afraid of Bayern Munich

SpVgg Greuther Fürth coach Stefan Leitl can see where his team is in the table (last) and can look up to see where Bayern Munich resides (first), but that does not mean the manager is not confident in his squad.

Ahead of Sunday’s showdown, Leitl insisted that he is not afraid of Bayern Munich and said playing against the Bavarians is exciting.

“Afraid of Bayern? I’m afraid of nothing. It would be bad if we went to Munich with fear and approached the game like that. It’s a highlight to play in Munich against maybe the best club in the world,” said Leitl (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia). “We have to be brave, then there will be situations that we might be able to use. We know what we have to do. We need a lot of willingness to run, we need intensity and we need to get into duels. Then we can be uncomfortable to play against.”

Given the recent form of Bayern Munich, Leitl might have a good reason to think his team has a chance on Sunday. Bayern, however, is still Bayern, so there is no doubt that Leitl understands things will not be easy.