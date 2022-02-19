Training update: The gang’s (almost) all here for Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich has been dealing with a multitude of injuries and ailments, but it appears that at least some of those issues have been resolved.

Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman each picked up knocks against Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday, but both players look like they will be good to go on Sunday against SpVgg Greuther Fürth.

The only players unable to train were the individuals with longer-term issues like Manuel Neuer, Leon Goretzka, and Alphonso Davies:

Good news from final training @FCBayern: @SergeGnabry (muscular problems) + Kingsley #Coman (calf) are training ahead of the home game against @kleeblattfuerth. @JamalMusiala (Corona) is also back with the team. Missing: @Manuel_Neuer, @leongoretzka_, @AlphonsoDavies #FCBSGF

Though Musiala was in team training, it sounds like Musiala status for tomorrow is questionable. The youngster might still need more time before he is fully fit:

.@JamalMusiala trained with the team for 30 minutes. No final game! Then fitness build-up on the next square #FCBayern #FCB #FCBSGF

As for Neuer, he gave a little update on his status: