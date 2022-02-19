Bayern Munich linked to Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch

According to a report from Dutch outlet AD (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich is “very interested” in Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch and could make a play for him this summer.

Gravenberch is under contract through 2023, but it does not appear likely that he will re-up with Ajax.

According to De Telegraaf, it could take €25 million to €30 million for Bayern Munich to sign Gravenberch:

Although Gravenberch’s contract only runs for one year, the departed football affairs director had in mind a transfer fee between 25 and 30 million euros. It seems unlikely that the midfielder will still sign. Bayern Munich is the most concrete, but other top clubs also showed serious interest.

Twitter account @TheEuropeanLad captured De Telegraaf journalist Mike Verweji’s appearance on the “Kickoff Eredivisie” podcast and Verweji said that Gravenberch thinks he is ready for the jump to a club like Bayern Munich: