Michael Zorc explains why Borussia Dortmund signed Niklas Süle from Bayern Munich

For a while, it was expected that Niklas Süle would eventually sign a contract extension at Bayern Munich before his contract expired this summer. However, that was not the case and Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund will be signing him on a free transfer this summer in what’s yet another case of the two clubs doing business together. Negotiations at Bayern stalled and it became increasingly more clear that Süle would be leaving at the end of the season and Dortmund is making a valuable addition to what’s been a struggling defense as of late. They’ve already conceded a total of 36 goals in the Bundesliga, which is the joint worst alongside Bayer Leverkusen of any team within the top six of the table.

From a Bayern standpoint, there’s the question of why, exactly, Süle would want to go to Dortmund when their defense is in shambles, but from Dortmund’s perspective, the move made perfect sense. Sporting director Michael Zorc recently explained Dortmund’s rationale for going after the German international speaking on RTL. “We dealt with Niklas Süle because he is one of the best German defenders and was free on the market. It would have been negligent not to deal with him,” he explained (via FussballEuropa).

Even with Mats Hummels, Manuel Akanji, Thomas Meunier, and Dan-Axel Zagadou already on Dortmund’s squad, it’s understood that Süle will immediately slot in to a starting role for Marco Rose’s side. A large part of the reason why he left Bayern boiled down to him feeling underappreciated at the club, partially having lost out on minutes at different times to David Alaba, Jerome Boateng, Lucas Hernandez, and even Javi Martinez at times. So far this season, he’s been one of Bayern’s most consistent defenders, making it all the more disappointing that the club will be losing him on a free transfer just after losing Alaba, Boateng, and Martinez last summer.

The big win for Dortmund is the fact that Süle is a free transfer. He’s a defender that’s easily worth upwards of 30 million euros and had a handful of suitors. Losing quality defenders like Süle, Boateng, and Alaba in the span of just two summer’s in not a position Bayern wanted to find themselves in.