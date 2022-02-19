Daily Schmankerl: Liverpool, Manchester United, FC Barcelona, Real Madrid scoping Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry; Erling Haaland entering deal with Real Madrid?; Cesar Azpilicueta to Barca?; Newcastle United eyeing Gleison Bremer; and MORE!

The rumored unrest between Serge Gnabry and Bayern Munich is causing some big clubs to take notice. Liverpool, Manchester United, FC Barcelona, and Real Madrid are all rumored to be keeping an eye on the Germany international:

Manchester United have reportedly entered the race to sign Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry who is on the radars of Real Madrid and Barcelona. According to Fussball Transfers, Real Madrid and Barcelona are set to face competition from Manchester United in the race to sign Serge Gnabry, whose contract situation at Bayern Munich is leading to speculations over his future.

I’m not not quite ready to say Gnabry is packing his bags just yet. There is still plenty of time to get things squared away, but Bayern Munich does have some interesting decision to make on Gnabry — specifically, how much they want to pay him and where exactly he will play.

At least report is stating that Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland is nearing a deal with Real Madrid:

Has Borussia Dortmund’s top clipper Erling Haaland (21) taken another step towards Real Madrid? As the Spanish newspaper “Sport” reports, the Madrilenians have now been able to reach a “preferential agreement” with the exceptional Norwegian striker. Accordingly, Real has the right to enter into the decisive negotiations with Haaland before all other interested parties. And above all: Offers from other clubs would first be blocked. A huge advantage for the “Royals.” The agreement was reached at a meeting in Monaco, according to the report. At Real’s request, Rafaela Pimenta, the right hand of star advisor Mino Raiola (54), who is currently taking a break for health reasons, and Haaland’s father Alf-Inge (49) were invited to the Principality. BILD can confirm that the Haaland representatives were in Monaco for an appointment and that Real should generally be the favorite to sign the BVB star.

Sure, this is all possible, but it feels like Real Madrid would want to know where they stand with Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe before they do anything with Haaland.

Per Transfer Market Web, Mbappe might be reconsidering a much-rumored moved to Real Madrid:

Doubts about Kylian Mbappe’s future are confirmed from Catalonia. The newspaper “Sport” reports how the Frenchman is considering not going to Real Madrid and the player’s entourage has ensured that nothing has yet been signed, leaving the door open for a possible renewal at Paris Saint-Germain but also for others club. Liverpool would therefore not be completely ruled out. The reason for the slowdown could be traced back to Real’s project, which in Mbappé’s eyes risks being even a step behind the current one of Paris Saint-Germain.To date, however, many clues bring him closer to the Blancos although Mbappé himself said, at the end of yesterday’s game, that he has not yet made a decision on his future. ”I play for one of the best teams in the world,” he told Movistar TV. “I’m going to give it my all for the remainder of the season. I haven’t decided on my future.” The ace, Mbappe, has scored five Champions League goals this season and has scored 90 goals in 102 appearances for PSG.

A loss, a draw, and some turmoil: This was really not your average week at Bayern Munich.

Fans are irritated, the front office is clapping back at the media, and everyone from Julian Nagelsmann to Dayot Upamecano is being called out to improve.

FC Hollywood is back, baby!

This is what we have on tap for this episode:

The five things we learned this week, including: Bayern Munich’s front office might be getting too sensitive, Serge Gnabry’s place on the squad could be in doubt, Nagelsmann isn’t happy with the teams transfer strategy, Bayern Munich is prioritizing a leader at center-back and an attacking player for the right defensive flank, — and I learned that I don’t believe the coaching staff and squad planners are fully in alignment with how to put this team together.

A look at how excited I am for the start of Better Call Saul to start back up in April.

Jamal Musiala was cleared to being training after a bout with COVID-19 and man, the squad could really use him once he is fit enough to play games:

If Bayern Munich is really pursing FC Torino’s Gleison Bremer, Newcastle United could provide competition for his signature:

Newcastle transfer target Gleison Bremer is reportedly in talks with Bayern Munich as the German titans look to replace Niklas Sule in defence. Newcastle were hoping to spend some of their newly-found riches on Bremer during the January transfer window. Magpies scouts reportedly identified the Brazilian as an ideal signing to improve Eddie Howe’s centre-back options. According to reports in Italy, Newcastle were willing to spend €30million (£25m) to sign Bremer from Torino. But the Serie A club rejected any approaches for the 24-year-old as he is one of their most important players. Torino also began contract discussions to try and end the interest altogether. ESPN, who cite German outlet Sport1, claim Bremer could still secure a transfer in the summer. But it is unlikely to involve Newcastle. That’s because the defender is supposedly in talks over a move to Bayern. The Bundesliga champions are hoping to strike a €15m (£12.5m) deal with Torino. They have been monitoring his progress for some time and have decided now is the time to act.

Bayern Munich is coming off of two consecutive poor showings in a loss to VfL Bochum and a draw with Red Bull Salzburg.

Can the Bavarians right the ship and get back headed into the right direction?

That is just one of the topics we discuss on this week’s preview show. Here is what we have on tap:

A look at the Bundesliga table and the recent form of both teams.

A quick dive into some of the reasons that Bayern Munich is struggling. Could Phillip Quinn’s theory about the team not being right since the COVID-19 outbreak be right on the mark?

A look at the potential line-up for Bayern Munich.

A prediction on the match.

Earlier in the week, we saw Bayern Munich linked to Chelsea FC right-back Cesar Apilicueta, but it appears that FC Barcelona is ramping up its own efforts to secure the veteran: