Bavarian Loan Works: Bayern Munich loanee Lars Lukas Mai learning the ropes at Werder Bremen

Bayern Munich loanee Lars Lukas Mai is feeling his way through first-team football at Werder Bremen and recently found his way back into the starting XI after a stint on the bench.

“It felt great to play the full 90 minutes. As a player, you naturally want to always play every minute, and I’m proud I was able to help the team and put in a tidy performance,” Mail told Werder Bremen’s website. “I’ve learned this year that you need to remain patient, even when it’s not going great, as well as to always keep working. I found that quite tough at the start, and I messaged my brother about it a lot. He helped to calm me down a bit and told me to really make an effort because my time is coming. I really took that advice to heart. I’m a young player, my journey’s only just begun and so being patient will help me make that next step.”

Mai, who is a player striving to improve his overall game, also gets some help from his father.

“If I’ve played poorly, I talk to my brother and father about it. My father is always the first person to call me after a game and tell me what I didn’t do so well. He also messages me the exact minutes of the game which he thinks I should take another look at,” said Mai.

With his family there to help provide feedback, Mai gets an extra idea of what areas of his game need the most improvement. Mai then seeks to work those aspect of his game out during training.

“(Werder Bremen manager) Ole (Werner) chats with us a lot and keep the mood up,” said Mai. “Training is fun, the sessions are always intense. All of the squad is involved, and you notice that even if you’re not starting or playing regularly in the league, you’re still becoming a better player. That’s something that Ole does very well.”