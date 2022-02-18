Lo-Thorn Matthäus: Bayern Munich irked by former player

A couple of bizarre games, personnel not available and now news about the club annoyed by one of its former players. Its FC Hollywood time at Bayern Munich. Lothar Matthäus criticisms has reportedly touched some nerves in the club’s management. The sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić especially is said to be holding a grudge for Lothar’s statements (Bild via @iMiaSanMia). Having said that, be forewarned that this report is from Bild and ought to be taken with a pinch of salt.

Former captain and club legend Lothar Matthäus is known for his no prisoners takedown of his former club’s management, players, tactics and more. His criticisms are usually taken with a pinch of salt by its clubs and fans alike. However, now the club reportedly has had enough of Lothar. His statement that Hansi Flick was more important to the club than Salihamidžić has not gone down well with the sporting director.

The Brazzo-Flick rift received a lot of negative publicity. Lothar’s comments about Hasan’s importance combined with Flick’s own popularity and positive image makes it understandable why Brazzo would be mad at his former teammate for picking a side in a tussle that shouldn’t have made it out to the media in the first place. Coming to that exact point, Brazzo is also annoyed with Lothar’s seemingly extensive network that keeps him well informed about the inner workings of the club.

While the club has been struggling for a while from the information leak letting out salary figures, signings, player negotiations etc., having a criticising voice is always beneficial. And plugging their leaks and taking critics’ opinions with a pinch of salt is the sensible solution which the club usually pursues. Knowing Bild, this report is probably blown out of proportion. There is good chance that Brazzo and his former teammate likely having nothing between them that can’t be settled over a pint of beer.