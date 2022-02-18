Report: Bayern Munich rejected Julian Nagelsmann’s request for Borna Sosa

According to the Sport Bild’s Christian Falk, Bayern Munich rejected a request from manager Julian Nagelsmann to bring in VfB Stuttgart’s Borna Sosa.

Sosa, who can operate as a left-back, a left-wingback, or a left midfielder (depending on the exact formation in use), was previously linked to Bayern Munich and apparently has a big fan in Nagelsmann.

As Falk said on his “Bayern Insider” podcast (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), however, Nagelsmann indicated that he would like to bring in Sosa, only to be told that a move would difficult and expensive. In addition, Nagelsmann was — allegedly — told that the club already has enough players capable of playing left-back.

The current organizational pecking order at the position would seem to be Alphonso Davies, Lucas Hernandez, Omar Richards, and Josip Stanisic. Stanisic is more of a right-back, but can also swing to the left if needed.

A coach being rejected on a request is nothing new and happens frequently even at the world’s biggest clubs, but it is fair to wonder if Nagelsmann’s leanings to a back-three based formation are being received appropriately by the club’s brass.

It seems that the coach is starting to target players who fit the mold for that system (like a 3-4-2-1), while the club continues to pursue and/or sign players who might operate best out of a 4-2-3-1.

Whatever the case, Sosa is undoubtedly a good, skilled player, but would have become a spare part when Davies is healthy.