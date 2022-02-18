Report: Bayern Munich might be getting serious about Brazilian defender

Bayern Munich is actively hunting a successor to Niklas Süle, but is not having much luck.

Trying to find a player that will not cost a lot and who will not demand a huge salary — while also having the requisite quality to be considered world class is not easy.

With that, the Bavarians might be willing to take a chance on a player who still could be developing...like FC Torino’s Gleison Bremer.

According to a report from Sport1, Bayern Munich might be getting serious about a pursuit of Bremer:

According to SPORT1 information, the record champion is dealing with the Brazilian defender (Gleison Bremer), who is under contract with FC Torino in Italy. Bayern have been watching the 24-year-old for some time, a few days ago there was also a first conversation with the Bremen side. The 1.88 meter tall right-footer brings the “basics” of a robust defender, is especially strong in two fights and headers. In the current season, he even demonstrates offensive qualities (two goals in 22 Serie A appearances).

While the wheels might be spinning a little faster in Bayern Munich’s mind about Bremer, the defender has not yet reached the status of “hot topic” on Säbener Straße:

Bremer to Munich? SPORT1 knows: The topic is not yet hot. Especially since there is also a good reason that speaks against a commitment. Because actually, so the desire of those responsible, the Süle successor should not cost a transfer fee. Bremer’s contract in Turin, however, still runs until 2024. Under 15 million euros, the Turiners will not want to let go their defender, who had come in 2018 for almost six million euros from Atlético Mineiro. On the other hand, Bremer would be significantly cheaper in terms of salary than players like Christensen, who have been tested at the top international level, or Antonio Rüdiger (also Chelsea FC) and Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus Turin), who are not seriously considered by Bayern for financial reasons. In addition: For Bremer, FCB would not have to jump a handsome hand money. Either way, the search for a Süle successor is in full swing. Certainly to Nagelsmann’s delight.

While Bremer is a nice player, he does not seem to fit the type of profile that Bayern Munich is looking for — an established leader with a strong track record of success at the highest level.

Unless Bremer is a true diamond in the rough waiting to be uncovered, this does not seem like a move that would excite the fan base — or the board — all that much.