Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 1, Episode 37 — Is Bayern Munich’s coaching staff in alignment with the squad planning?; Julian Nagelsmann is unhappy with transfers; Serge Gnabry’s future is in doubt; and MORE!

A loss, a draw, and some turmoil: This was really not your average week at Bayern Munich.

Fans are irritated, the front office is clapping back at the media, and everyone from Julian Nagelsmann to Dayot Upamecano is being called out to improve.

FC Hollywood is back, baby!

The five things we learned this week, including: Bayern Munich’s front office might be getting too sensitive, Serge Gnabry’s place on the squad could be in doubt, Nagelsmann isn’t happy with the teams transfer strategy, Bayern Munich is prioritizing a leader at center-back and an attacking player for the right defensive flank, — and I learned that I don’t believe the coaching staff and squad planners are fully in alignment with how to put this team together.

