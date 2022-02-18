Germany Watch: Robin Gosens turned down a massive offer from Newcastle United

During the winter break, German wingback Robin Gosens left Atalanta. The German impressed at Euro 2020 and has been playing well in Italy as well. He joined Inter Milan but that wasn’t the only option the player had on the table. Gosens recently revealed in an interview with kicker, that he had received a generous offer from Newcastle United.

“I find it very human to think about it. When you can earn multiple times that for the same job in a different location? Show me someone who just says ‘No thanks’ to that. It’s not just about me, I could probably have secured a few more generations of my family with this money,” Robin Gosens explained in the interview (as captured by Sport Bild).

There was clearly a significant financial reason to join Newcastle but from the sports perspective, Newcastle is certainly a different project. Inter Milan are currently favorites to win their second league title in a row, meanwhile, Newcastle are fighting to stay up in the league despite hundreds of millions of dollars being pumped into the team.

Newcastle have now won three straight but still only have 4 wins on the season. They are still in a relegation fight but with the recent injection of cash into the team, it is likely they will stay up. If they do, we can expect a massive summer from the Magpies who are predicted to spend an unprecedented amount of transfer fees in the upcoming transfer window.

For now, Gosens can be happy in Italy. There is more to life than just money, and it’s not like Gosens will be broke in Italy. As for Newcastle, I’m sure they’ll have no problem finding someone else to spend a fortune on.