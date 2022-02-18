Ginter is coming...to Bayern Munich? Inter Milan? AS Roma?

Borussia Mönchengladbach defender and Germany international Matthias Ginter will be a free agent in the summer and has been steadily linked to both Bayern Munich and Inter Milan since January.

While there have been reports that Bayern Munich is unsure about Ginter, the recent announcement that Niklas Süle will be departing for Borussia Dortmund and the inconsistent play of center-back options Dayot Upamecano and Benjamin Pavard could have the Bavarians re-considering their stance on Ginter.

According to Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich is once again interested in Ginter, while Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma side will also now be in the mix for the Gladbach defender:

Bayern maintain an interest in Matthias Ginter following Süle’s departure, but nothing is concrete so far. Ginter had initial contact with Roma - Mourinho wants him for next season. The player is under no pressure to make a decision and is waiting for the best option.

Sport1 provided more insight into AS Roma’s pursuit of Ginter, saying the Italian club would double his salary:

Matthias Ginter already announced at the beginning of the second half of the season that he did not want to extend his contract with Borussia Mönchengladbach, which was due to expire in the summer. According to Sport Bild, Mourinho-Klub AS Roma has now entered poker for the 28-year-old. According to the report, the Roma coach has already made initial contact with the players’ side. The Italians are in danger of missing out on qualifying for the Champions League again this season. Mourinho wants to improve the squad next summer to become competitive again in Serie A. Ginter is said to receive an annual salary of eight million euros in Rome. The 28-year-old currently earns four million euros a year in Gladbach.

Inter Milan is also in the background of this transfer saga, having been reported to have interest in Ginter for months.