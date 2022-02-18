Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller not worried about new contract

Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller has seen all the stories and has a form understanding that his contract will run out in 2023.

While that only gives the Germany international a little bit over a year to sort out his future, you would never know it when asking him about it. Müller just wants to win every game that he can rather than focus his time worrying about a contract extension.

“I want to focus on football. I feel very comfortable at FC Bayern and I know what I have in the club. I still have a contract until 2023. I’m very happy and judging by my performance, the club is happy too. Everyone is relaxed about the situation,” Müller said (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia)

One of the key subplots of Müller’s own situation is exactly what will happen with striker Robert Lewandowski, who will also be up for a new deal in 2023. The dynamic duo work so well together that even Müller think they have more to offer as the squad enters the stretch run of the season.

“We also had very good numbers under Hansi Flick. We get along and harmonize well. Every era and every phase of FC Bayern has had certain duos. Bayern have always had glorious attacking players,” Müller said. “We are looking at how we can continue to perform in the coming weeks. We’re looking forward to the games of great importance and we want to impress our fans. Of course, players like Lewy and I have to lead the way.”