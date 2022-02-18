Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich target Matthijs de Ligt could leave Juventus; Antonio Rüdiger seems set on Chelsea extension; Harry Kane to Manchester United?; Liverpool eying Corentin Tolisso; Brenden Aaronson is good; and MORE!

Rumors have been swirling that Bayern Munich has interest in Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt, but now it is become clear on where the Italian club stands on a transfer of the Dutchman:

Bayern, Chelsea, PSG, Barça: The top European clubs have their eye on Juventus star defender Matthijs de Ligt (22). The “old lady” definitely wants to prevent the young Dutchman’s departure and is planning a quick extension of the contract, which runs until 2024. De Ligt should be an important building block for the future, he is expected to play the role of future Italian defense boss. But for the Dutch national player, an extension should not be an issue at the moment. Juve’s offer according to “Tuttosport”: De Ligt extended by another year until 2025, in exchange for a salary increase. In addition, his release clause of 120 million euros, which will take effect from the summer, will be significantly reduced. Condition for this: The defense star agrees to stay at Juve at least until 2023. Juve are expecting some offers for De Ligt in the summer. However, this will probably be well below the 120 million mark. The Italians are in financial difficulties. From an economic point of view, offers under 120 million euros would also be attractive for the Serie A club. So you would have room to work on the transfer mark again. According to the report, alternatives are already on the list. This includes Sven Botman (22) from OSC Lille as a top candidate. So now the ball is in the hands of de Ligt and his tough advisor Mino Raiola, who has already vigorously drummed up the exit drum for his protégé.

This is very interesting. Basically, if De Ligt agrees to stay with Juventus through 2023, the club will put him on the discount rack that summer by reducing his (way too expensive) buyout. Still, some teams might be desperate for defensive help and try to bargain with Juventus this summer.

Given the story that we covered on Thursday about Bayern Munich wanting a “defensive leader”, it is conceivable that Bayern Munich will kick the tires on De Ligt this summer.

De Ligt would certainly fit the profile of the type of defender Bayern Munich wants (needs?).

Chelsea FC defender Antonio Rüdiger seems like he will be extending his deal with the London club:

SPORT1: Hand on heart: What’s next? Are you extending or do you want to do something new again from July 1st? Rüdiger: I recently emphasized that talks are taking place between my side and the club and that’s all I can say about it at the moment. I can also assure you that, despite the major media issue, I will never allow myself to be distracted by current sporting events. I think you’ve seen that in the last few months.

As of now, Real Madrid might be the only somewhat real destination for Rüdiger aside of Chelsea, but it looks like the Germany international will not be going anywhere.

Bayern Munich is coming off of two consecutive poor showings in a loss to VfL Bochum and a draw with Red Bull Salzburg.

Can the Bavarians right the ship and get back headed into the right direction?

That is just one of the topics we discuss on this week’s preview show. Here is what we have on tap:

A look at the Bundesliga table and the recent form of both teams.

A quick dive into some of the reasons that Bayern Munich is struggling. Could Phillip Quinn’s theory about the team not being right since the COVID-19 outbreak be right on the mark?

A look at the potential line-up for Bayern Munich.

A prediction on the match.

It appears that neither Jan Aage Fjortoft nor Christian Falk was thrilled to see Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic vent his frustration at Lothar Matthäus:

Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane really might be eyeing a reunion with Mauricio Pochettino — if the current Paris Saint-Germain boss moves to Manchester United after the season:

The transfer saga surrounding Harry Kane has already filled many chapters, but so far there has not been a blockbuster change. That could be changing if reports from The Telegraph are to be believed. The outlet reports that the England striker could be open to a reunion with Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine could take over the post of coach at Manchester United in the summer and is currently the favorite to succeed Ralf Rangnick. Pochettino and Kane worked together at Tottenham Hotspur for around five years - and very successfully. Both appreciate each other, which could soon reignite the Kane transfer saga.

After the devastating defeat to VfL Bochum, Bayern Munich have failed to bounce back by slumping to a disappointing 1-1 draw against RB Salzburg. Matthias Jassile and his men will actually rue the chances they missed as Bayern failed to mount any kind of pressure and only scored thanks to a moment of brilliance from Benjamin Pavard and Thomas Muller. With things looking dire on the pitch, coach Julian Nagelsmann has some tough questions to answer.

Here are our talking points from the game:

Is Julian Nagelsmann a fraud? Let’s examine that.

The return of the back three and why that sucks.

A quick review of each defender — Lucas’s masterclass, and Niklas Sule is probably in BVB already.

Why doesn’t Omar Richards get chances? Why doesn’t Nagelsmann keep it simple?

Once again, Serge Gnabry was terrible. Should we sell him?

The problem with the offense, how Leroy Sane’s positioning affects Thomas Muller and that causes issues elsewhere.

Robert Lewandowski is isolated — why???

Can Bayern hope to defeat Manchester City or Liverpool playing like this?

Benjamin Pavard’s offensive duties and why he’s overextended.

YOUR opinion: Comment on what’s going on with Bayern right now.

Liverpool seems like it might be ready to launce a serious pursuit of Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso:

Liverpool need no convincing about the merits of free transfer moves. FSG have not been hugely regular users of this particular market, but in James Milner and Joël Matip it has yielded two signings that have turned out to be extremely astute. As things stand, a midfielder who seems perfectly suited to the demands of Jürgen Klopp is available to sign on a pre-contract deal, and he could be the next name on the list of bargains. Bayern Munich are seeking to extend the contract of Corentin Tolisso, but clubs have been free to approach since the start of January. Calciomercato reports that Liverpool are paying ‘high attention’ to the situation. A closer look at the situation suggests that FSG might be wise to accelerate any potential transfer plans. Tolisso has been relatively peripheral at Bayern since a promising debut season, in which he played 26 league games following his switch from Lyon. That campaign yielded six goals and four assists, a goal contributions tally he is yet to match in the following three and a half seasons combined. Yet this only tells half of the story. Such versatility would suit Klopp. An ability to play anywhere in midfield is very useful, especially with Liverpool in dire need of some adequate cover to Fabinho as well as extra options in the number eight role. Aged 27, Tolisso would offer a nice bridge between the ageing professionals like Thiago, Jordan Henderson and James Milner, and the up-and-coming options like Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones.

Tolisso has also been linked to FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur, and Arsenal FC among others.

One of the standout performers from Bayern Munich’s 1-1 draw with Red Bull Salzburg was Brenden Aaronson (who has been give the #MedfordMessi moniker by one of the great footy accounts on Twitter, @HulkUnionSmash...seriously, follow this account).

Aaronson is a MAJOR talent from the greater Philadelphia area and has already drawn interest from Leeds United and AC Milan among others. In the Champions League match against Bayern Munich, Aaronson did his best Thomas Müller impression by creating a whopping five chances during the match:

Brenden Aaronson created more chances against Bayern than any player in either of today's Champions League matches (5) pic.twitter.com/eDMzUPeJHZ — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 16, 2022

