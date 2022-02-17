Report: Serge Gnabry worried about position, salary at Bayern Munich

Serge Gnabry is one of a handful of players at Bayern Munich whose contract is upcoming expiring. Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, and Kingsley Coman have all tied down new deals so far this season and Niklas Sule decided to leave on a free transfer to Borussia Dortmund this summer when his contract expires. Gnabry, Manuel Neuer, Thomas Muller, and Robert Lewandowski are all expected to sign new deals, but per a new report from kicker, there has yet to be any progress with Gnabry.

Per the report, sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has been in constant contact with Gnabry’s representatives regarding a new deal, but there has been no progress as of late. At this juncture, the biggest roadblock is Gnabry’s salary negotiations. At Bayern, most of the contract extension negotiations have had this same roadblock as the club isn’t exactly able to offer as much money to each player as the would’ve been able to prior to the financial losses suffered from the coronavirus pandemic. In that sense, it’s been a difficult period to navigate through as every player in the squad that’s up for a new deal wants their standing at the club to be reflected in the salary that’s being offered.

In addition to salary negotiations with Gnabry having not made any progress recently, the player himself is currently worried about his position in the squad. With Alphonso Davies out due to his case of myocarditis, Julian Nagelsmann has experimented with his lineups, having used a back three with two wing backs on several occasions. In that system, Gnabry has been one of the wing backs that’s tasked with tracking back defensively, but he much prefers an attacking-oriented role.

So far this season, Gnabry has tallied 12 goals and 8 assists from a total of 30 appearances across all competitions, but hasn’t exactly covered himself in glory with his recent performances against VfL Bochum and RB Salzburg. In both of those matches, Nagelsmann started Gnabry alongside Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sane, Muller, and Lewandowski, which is the all-out attack lineup that a lot of Bayern fans have been begging Nagelsmann to abandon. It will be interesting to see how Gnabry performs the less that lineup is used as the club is expecting better performances from him.