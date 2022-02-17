Bavarian Podcast Works: Preview Show — Bayern Munich vs. SpVgg Greuther Fürth (Rückrunde)

Bayern Munich is coming off of two consecutive poor showings in a loss to VfL Bochum and a draw with Red Bull Salzburg.

Can the Bavarians right the ship and get back headed into the right direction?

That is just one of the topics we discuss on this week’s preview show. Here is what we have on tap:

A look at the Bundesliga table and the recent form of both teams.

A quick dive into some of the reasons that Bayern Munich is struggling. Could Phillip Quinn’s theory about the team not being right since the COVID-19 outbreak be right on the mark?

A look at the potential line-up for Bayern Munich.

A prediction on the match.

