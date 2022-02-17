Official: Marcel Wenig leaves Bayern Munich for Eintracht Frankfurt

Update: 11:25AM EST

Eintracht Frankfurt has made the news official as well:

Update: 11:10AM EST

Minutes after this report was published, Bayern Munich made Marcel Wenig’s move to Eintracht Frankfurt official:

Marcel #Wenig changes from @FCBayern to Eintracht Frankfurt after the season. The 17-year-old came to the campus from Nuremberg in 2017 and was part of the #FCBU19 squad.

Bayern Munich midfield prospect Marcel Wenig could be on his way to Eintracht Frankfurt.

According to a report from Sport1, both Die Adler and Borussia Dortmund were linked to the talented 17-year-old, who has played six games as an attacking midfielders, four games a a central midfielder, and one game as a defensive midfielder for the Bayern Munich U-19 squad so far this season.

With his contract set to expire in June, it appears Wenig is ready to move on and avoid all of the organizational roadblocks ahead of him.

Wenig’s plan is to assert himself at the top! Eintracht prevailed against other Bundesliga teams in the race for FC Bayern’s talent, and Borussia Dortmund was also close to him. As SPORT1 knows, there is already an agreement between the club and the player. Wenig fits exactly into the scheme of Frankfurt, where he wants to make his breakthrough as a Bundesliga professional. The planned reintroduction of the second team also plays into the hands of the Hessians.

That part is key for Wenig. The youngster will be able to jump right int Eintracht Frankfurt II, when it reforms this summer. Still, it seems the chance for an opportunity outweighed the tradition of Bayern Munich:

Eintracht Frankfurt has lost a lot of talent in the past because there was no reserve. This is to be brought back to life for the 2022/23 season. Wenig can therefore mainly train with the first team and slowly mature. If there are initial difficulties or an intermediate low, the Hessians can offer match practice in a second team in this case.

If you were wondering about the accuracy of the report, well, Fabrizio Romano jumped in with this as well: