Reaction: Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich, Kingsley Coman talk need for improvement after Salzburg draw

After Bayern Munich’s 1-1 draw with Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League, Joshua Kimmich wanted the fans to know that the squad was focused on winning, but just didn’t play well in the first half.

“We didn’t do enough in the first half, we weren’t organized and Salzburg had dangerous counterattacks. We knew that they have a lot of quick players and that they are dangerous in transitions. We did better in the second half and had more control, Kimmich said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “You could tell that we wanted to win the game. In the end it’s a draw — we could have conceded the 2-0, so it’s okay. We need to take on the opponents better in duels, we need more control of the game and we have to take better use of our attacking actions.”

For Kingsley Coman, who scored Bayern Munich’s only goal, it is key that the team remains confident.

“Of course we wanted to win, but in the end a draw is better than a defeat. We have a second game to play in Munich with our fans and we’re confident,” Coman said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “(My goal) was very important. I was very tired in the end but you always have to keep going and give everything until the end — it’s worked out well.”