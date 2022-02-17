Report: Julian Nagelsmann unhappy with Bayern Munich’s transfer strategy

Stop us if you have heard this before: A Bayern Munich coach is getting frustrated with the club’s transfer policy.

According to a report from Sport Bild’s Christian Falk (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Julian Nagelsmann is starting to become frustrated with Bayern Munich’s transfer policy and the overall lack of moves. Nagelsmann is not yet as furious as sextuple-winning manager Hansi Flick grew to be, but the level of befuddlement is growing.

Sport1 also issued a report stating similar information:

According to SPORT1 information, Nagelsmann is not satisfied with the depth of his squad. He also indirectly hinted at that on Wednesday evening after the Salzburg game. “I don’t worry about potential signings from other teams, just potential signings that we would like to have. I think that’s more valuable,” he replied when asked what he thought of the fact that Salzburg’s shooting star Karim Adeyemi would probably go hunting for goals for Borussia Dortmund instead of for his team. Even before the game, in the course of criticism from Honorary President Uli Hoeneß that Bayern lacked friction, he had voiced slight criticism. “In the end, you can create friction in the team yourself by being on the transfer market,” says Nagelsmann. Does Nagelsmann’s growing dissatisfaction threaten a similar rift as with Hansi Flick? So far, this question can definitely be answered with a no! SPORT1 knows: There are no cracks between the coach and the squad planners. The relationship with Salihamidzic is also absolutely intact and free of conflict, the sports director and coach harmonize well with each other on a professional and personal level. The same applies to Nagelsmann’s relationship with Technical Director Marco Neppe. The coach is still hoping for reinforcements for the coming season, also in order to establish his preferred game system with a back three and two rail players.

If Nagelsmann truly is frustrated, it will be interesting to see how the club handles it. What we do know, however, is that Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic wields a lot of power and has the backing of the board — so challenging him might not necessarily be in bets interest of Nagelsmann’s career.

If Nagelsmann and Salihamidzic cannot get aligned and things eventually do start to get combative, this could become an all too familiar theme for the coach-sporting director relationship.