Thomas Müller reacts to Bayern Munich’s surprising 1:1 draw against RB Salzburg

It was an unexpectedly difficult match for Bayern Munich, as they went to Austria for their first knock-out match against RB Salzburg. Although everyone was aware that the Austrian side could be quite dangerous on the counter, Bayern struggled throughout the match but eventually managed to get the much-needed equalizer in the last minutes of the match.

Tonight’s captain, Thomas Müller wasn’t too pleased with today’s performance but gave his compliments to Salzburg. “Salzburg is a good team, the atmosphere in the audience was great. That’s how you imagine football. Even if we had to suffer, more than we thought we would. Salzburg did well, but I still think we showed a good reaction in the second half, we had several good chances to score.”

When he was questioned by in the postgame rush (as captured by Tz) over the team’s mentality, he said the willingness was there, but they lacked courage. “Sometimes, we perhaps lacked a bit of courage. Especially in the first half, we could have created more chances, but good.”

Müller was happy with the equalizer: “Sometimes we try too hard to find a good solution. But with Choupo, Lewy, and me, we had three good headers in the end. Then the balls also have to get into the penalty box.”