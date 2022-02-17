Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — RB Salzburg 1-1 Bayern Munich (Champions League Ro16)

After the devastating defeat to VfL Bochum, Bayern Munich have failed to bounce back by slumping to a disappointing 1-1 draw against RB Salzburg. Matthias Jassile and his men will actually rue the chances they missed as Bayern failed to mount any kind of pressure and only scored thanks to a moment of brilliance from Benjamin Pavard and Thomas Muller. With things looking dire on the pitch, coach Julian Nagelsmann has some tough questions to answer.

Here are our talking points from the game:

Is Julian Nagelsmann a fraud? Let’s examine that.

The return of the back three and why that sucks.

A quick review of each defender — Lucas’s masterclass, and Niklas Sule is probably in BVB already.

Why doesn’t Omar Richards get chances? Why doesn’t Nagelsmann keep it simple?

Once again, Serge Gnabry was terrible. Should we sell him?

The problem with the offense, how Leroy Sane’s positioning affects Thomas Muller and that causes issues elsewhere.

Robert Lewandowski is isolated — why???

Can Bayern hope to defeat Manchester City or Liverpool playing like this?

Benjamin Pavard’s offensive duties and why he’s overextended.

YOUR opinion: Comment on what’s going on with Bayern right now.

