Daily Schmankerl: The aftermath of Bayern Munich vs. Red Bull Salzburg; Bayern, PSG, or Inter Milan up next for Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo?; Angelino to leave RB Leipzig?; Bayern chasing another Chelsea wunderkind?; and MORE!

Bayern Munich sputtered through a 1-1 draw with Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League in a match that can be best described as uninspired. Here are some quick hitters on the game:

The first half was pretty much a nightmare.

Everyone — literally everyone — knows the book on how to beat Bayern Munich by now, but the lack of adjustments from the Bavarians is getting to be alarming.

Red Bull Salzburg knew it could beat Bayern Munich with quick counterattacks and once again, the Rekordmeister was too slow to provide any type of change to offset that.

Brenden Aaronson’s subtle touch pass to Chukwubuike Adamu was brilliant and the finish my Adamu was even better. Niklas Süle and Benjamin Pavard needed to be much better there.

Aaronson (aka the #MedfordMessi) is a player and he’ll likely draw more and more interest until someone overwhelms Red Bull Salzburg with a bid.

Bayern Munich could not muster much at all offensively. The Bavarians looked stagnant and lacked precision. Frankly, that was boring to watch the offense operate.

Right now, Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Müller have shifted to the background of the offense and it is hurting the team. Nothing against Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry, and Kingsley Coman (they’re all fantastic individually), but Bayern Munich’s offense is suffering without Müller and Lewandowski being at the forefront.

The second half did not offer much more in terms of consistency or creativity or success.

The Bayern Munich approach was methodical and lacked any bite. The passing was subpar and the spacing was awful.

The offense looks too congested, but luckily Coman hit home a 90th minute shot to preserve a draw in a match that Bayern Munich probably deserved to lose.

Overall, this was bad....really bad. From the defensive breakdowns to the lack of adjustments to the offensive offense, things needs to get better everywhere. It appears as if the players are having a lot of trouble adjusting to having so many forwards on the field together. It is just not working. Defensively, things are just sloppy, but — again — the players so not exactly looking comfortable in this formation (admittedly, I am not wholly against the formation, but this is not how it should look when it comes to personnel).

Here we go again: Bayern Munich is among the teams linked to Cristiano Ronaldo should he decide to leave Manchester United. Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan are also said to be in the mix as well:

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United remains uncertain amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and AS Roma, according to The Sun. Initially re-joining United with the intention of finishing his career at Old Trafford, Ronaldo’s recent form for Ralf Rangnick’s side has seen agent Jorge Mendes begin to discuss his client’s options with other clubs. The report says that the 37-year-old wants to stay and win trophies but he will leave if they fail to secure Champions League football at the end of the season. Ronaldo scored to end one of his longest goal droughts of his career in Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Brighton on Tuesday, creating a gap of four points between the Red Devils and Arsenal, who have three games in hand in the race for the top four.

There a few million reasons why this likely would not work, but it is always curious how Bayern Munich is at the forefront every time Cristiano Rolando decides he wants to change teams.

RB Leipzig star Angelino might want to head back to Spain for the next chapter of his career:

Leipzig star Angelino wants to play in his native Spain in the near future. The 25-year-old’s contract runs until 2025, but he is already planning a change due to his new life situation. “I want to be close to my family someday. I’ve always been used to football being my priority. But when you have a small child, things change. I miss my son, I want to see him grow up,” Angelino reports, according to Kicker . Real Madrid are rumored to be interested in the left-footed player. As various media reports, Angelino should be hired as Marcelo’s successor.

FC Köln could be readying itself to make a play for SC Freiburg’s Nils Petersen:

1. FC Köln are said to be interested in signing ex-national striker Nils Petersen in the summer. According to Sky, Cologne coach Steffen Baumgart has been in frequent contact with the 33-year-old in recent weeks. In addition to Petersen’s playful qualities, the coach particularly appreciates his goal instinct. Petersen’s contract expires at the end of the season, so he would be free. With 31 goals after being substituted on, he is the most successful joker in Bundesliga history.

Bayern Munich might be interested in Chelsea striker Armando Broja. Broja, a 1.91 meter (just under 6’3”) striker on the Albanian national team.

Broja is currently on loan with Southampton, but is reportedly being scoped out by Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal FC, and others according to various reports:

Bayern Munich, along with rivals Borussia Dortmund, have reportedly joined the race for Chelsea player Armando Broja. The Sun claims German Bundesliga leaders Bayern have set their sights on the 20-year-old that’s performing so well out on loan with Southampton this season. Dortmund are now monitoring the youngster’s progress, too. It is understood that Chelsea consider the loanee to be part of their future, despite the fact Southampton would love to take him back to St Mary’s again next season. In addition, Arsenal have been linked with a potential move in the summer to try sign the centre-forward.

Chelsea FC tried to get VfB Stuttgart’s Borna Sosa and while the Thomas Tuchel’s club failed Arsenal FC and Tottenham Hotspur are willing to give it a run:

True✅ @ChelseaFC discussed a Transfer of Borna Sosa @VfB already in winter. Now @Arsenal and @SpursOfficial are also interested of a Transfer in summer pic.twitter.com/62iHfN1EhA — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) February 16, 2022

Sosa, of course, was also pursued at one point by Bayern Munich as well.