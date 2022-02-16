Match awards from Bayern Munich's 1-1 draw vs RB Salzburg

Jersey Swap: RB Salzburg

I’m not giving out a jersey swap to just one player. There was not a single weak link in RB Salzburg tonight, whether it be their counter-attacking to their resolute defending, Salzburg operated like a very organized squad and as such, they all deserve the jersey swap.

I mean, come on. Look at this beauty of a goal. Hats off, RB Salzburg. You deserved a win frankly. Be proud with your point.

20-YEAR-OLD CHUKWUBUIKE ADAMU.



Off the bench. First time finish against Bayern. And he hit the Griddy. pic.twitter.com/3Bre7bRPmz — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 16, 2022

Der Kaiser: Lucas Hernandez

Benjamin Pavard was just downright horrendous, and his mistake directly led to Salzburg’s goal in the first half. Pavard’s only saying grace was his goal saving clearance in the 80th minute. Niklas Süle had some clutch moments early, but still continued his very much “one foot in one foot out” performances that plagued David Alaba. Lucas Hernandez maintained his same old solid defense. While he is still not up to par with the 80 million euro price tag, Hernandez has continually gotten better for Bayern both under Flick and now Nagelsmann. Expect him to be the first defender on his sheet week in and week out.

Fußballgott: Joshua Kimmich

Joshua Kimmich had some excellent runs, played overall great defense but was forced to do everything all game long to maintain some sort of connection between the offense and defense. Even despite his best efforts, RB Salzburg were very effective on the counter attack and FC Bayern’s offensive, midfield, and defense remained disjointed and until the very end of the match, lacked any cohesion. But, frankly, if it was not for Joshua Kimmich it would be even worse. It is clear as day, FC Bayern and Kimmich gravely miss Leon Goreztka who still remained indefinitely out due to a knee issue. But that being said, Julian Nagelsmann needs to find a solution immediately.

Der Bomber: Robert Lewandowski

I mean, I cannot give out double awards can I? Kingsley Coman was clearly the best player on the field for FC Bayern, with Lucas Hernandez and Joshua Kimmich closely behind. The rest of the team played just about as they did vs Bochum, that is to say rather abysmally. There is not much to say about Lewandowski, or Müller, for that matter as they were the only offensive players besides Coman to have anything to note.

Sané reverted back to his early-last season form and Gnabry looked raw. I’m concerned there might be long-term respiratory and fitness issues due to COVID-19 as essentially everyone not named Robert Lewandowski has gotten it. Hopefully they perform better in a few weeks time. Until then. Lewandowski earns Der Bomber almost due to him not playing bad.

Meister of the Match: Kingsley Coman

Kingsley Coman was the catalyst for most of Bayern’s offensive chances this game. While, per usual, his finishing touches were lacking, Coman’s one vs one dribbling and chance creation showed itself in vital times, only to be let down by his finishing passes or touches. Yes, he is solely responsible for FC Bayern eking out a 1-1 draw, but down be fooled.

That being said, the fact he is the Meister of the Match speaks volume for how terribly Bayern played this game. RB Salzburg are a fine team, but to lose this game? Inexcusable in its own right, but to lose it immediately following the 4-2 collapse at Bochum? That seat has to be getting hot. But for now? Take a bow, Kingsley Coman and enjoy your Meister of the Match for saving a much needed point for FC Bayern Munich.

Bayern have awoken.



Germany's premier side equalizes against RB Salzburg with this 90th-minute finish from Kingsley Coman.



@CBSSportsGolazopic.twitter.com/f2DzmBXMWQ — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) February 16, 2022

