RB Salzburg vs Bayern Munich: Champions League Round of 16 first leg full coverage

It’s the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16, and Bayern Munich make the short trip to Salzburg to face Matthias Jaissle and RB Salzburg. After the disappointing loss to Bochum on the weekend, the team will be looking to bounce back with a strong performance in Europe.

Julian Nagelsmann is feeling the pressure as Bayern Munich struggle with multiple key absentees. While the club still has 6 points of breathing room in the league, the Champions League is always a different matter. Without Alphonso Davies, Leon Goretzka, and Manuel Neuer, he needs to find a tactical solution that isn’t terrible. Can he do it? Or will the Austrians prove the superiority of their Bundesliga?

