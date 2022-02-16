Report: Bayern Munich eyeing Red Bull Salzburg youngster Benjamin Sesko

According to a report from Sport Bild (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia_en), Bayern Munich is interested in Red Bull Salzburg’s 18-year-old striker, Benjamin Sesko. Red Bull Salzburg manager Matthias Jaissle describes Sesko as “a very complete striker. He’s quick, big and technically good. He has to bring his potential onto the pitch consistently but he still has time.”

Sesko, a Slovenian national team player, has seven goals and seven assists in 25 games across all competitions this season for Red Bull Salzburg and is considered one of the rising stars on the squad.

While Bayern Munich’s first focus is on trying to re-up Robert Lewandowski, the club has also been linked to several young strikers as options for the future. Sesko appears to be yet another name fans can add to the list of players to watch.

Unfortunately, Sesko is battle a torn muscle fiber and will miss the Champions League showdown between the clubs. At 1.94m (just over 6’3”) and 77kg (170 pounds), Sesko is still growing into his body and l has time to fill out.