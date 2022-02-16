Three Bayern Munich stars receive death threats in letter delivered to St. Pauli

In a bizarre set of circumstances, police are investigating a letter that contains death threats to three Bayern Munich players — Robert Lewandowski, Manuel Neuer, and Serge Gnabry. The letter — which was sent to St. Pauli in Hamburg on January 12th — had a headline which stated, “Save the league, save football. Fire and death to the dirty Bayern pigs.”

According to Bild (as reported by Twitter page @iMiaSanMia_en) the letter also contained threats directed at Bundesliga officials. To this point in time, both FC Bayern and the DFB have refused to comment on the situation.

The Criminal Police Office in Hamburg is investigating the threats. The letter has been examined for fingerprints or any DNA evidence. Hamburg Police released a statement through a spokesperson saying, “We’re investigating on suspicion of threatening and disturbing the public peace through the threat of criminal offenses. We’re checking the backgrounds.”

Many questions remain unanswered. Who is behind these threats? Why was the letter sent to St. Pauli of all teams? And perhaps the scariest unknown — how far will the individual(s) go to carry out their threats?