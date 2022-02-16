Is Uli Hoeneß getting frustrated with Bayern Munich’s new leadership?

According to a report from Bild, former Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeneß is growing frustrated with the current regime on a few issues.

Hoeneß and current CEO Oliver Kahn have differing opinions on the proposed Bundesliga playoffs. Hoeneß, of course, thinks it is an atrocious idea, while Kahn was open to at least discussing the topic.

“Kahn said he’s open to a play-off system in the Bundesliga? That’s his opinion, not mine. I think it’s a joke. The team who has gone through thick and thin after 34 matchdays should become champion. This idea would only be a rule against FC Bayern,” Hoeneß said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “It has nothing to do with excitement. The new managing director of the DFL is now thinking day and night about how to break the dominance of FC Bayern and now they are coming up with this idea. There are no playoffs in any major league in the world. There’s a knockout system in the DFB Pokal, there’s also one in the Champions League. The league has to be won by whoever was the best team throughout the year. At the end of the season, when everyone is tired, you play semifinals and finals? I think that’s a joke idea.”

Moreover, Hoeneß seems to also think he should have more input into the day-to-day operations of the club. Kahn, though, wants to make his own mark on the club as an executive per Bild:

His independence is important to Kahn, and it is important that he does not let Hoeneß interfere. Hoeneß is said to have already been unhappy with the way the new leadership presented itself on the Qatar issue at the annual general meeting. Meanwhile, on Säbener Strasse, it is already being whispered that Hoeneß would like more calls from the CEO’s office to Tegernsee.

According to the report, Hoeneß seems to have ruffled some feathers on Säbener Straße as some folks were said to think Hoeneß’s comments were unnecessary.

Oddly, it seems that Hoeneß and fellow club legend Karl-Heinz Rummenigge have both hit the media circuit to keep their names — and opinions — connected with public of late.

Perhaps, the duo is just bored in retirement — and who can blame them? Slowing down after all those years with FC Hollywood cannot be easy.