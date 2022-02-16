RB Salzburg vs Bayern Munich: Gamethread and Live Blog

After a bitter loss to Bochum on Saturday, Bayern Munich make the short trip to Salzburg to take on Matthias Jaissle and the reigning champions of the other Bundesliga. The Champions League is a curious competition — despite being “international” opponents, RB Salzburg have so many connections to the club they’re about to face.

Both Dayot Upamecano and Marcel Sabitzer are former players of the Austrian champs, while Karim Adeyemi is a former Bayern youth academy player. Munich itself is closer to Salzburg than any Bundesliga home city, and these two teams have clashed as recently as last year (where Bayern won both games in the group stage).

So what about this time? Bayern come into the game missing some key players — Manuel Neuer, Alphonso Davies, Leon Goretzka, and Jamal Musiala are all out for one reason or another. In terms of suspensions, Lucas Hernandez is at risk of missing the second leg if he gets a yellow card. Salzburg, meanwhile, might miss their main striker in Benjamin Sesko, while talisman Karim Adeyemi is one yellow away from a suspension.

Despite the absentees, Nagelsmann still has a team chock full of world class stars who can win games on their day. When one side has the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, Joshua Kimmich and the like, it’s hard to bet against them. But Bochum showed Bayern’s frailty last Saturday, and Salzburg will be looking to that as an inspiration.

It’s Bayern time.

While you’re waiting for the game, why not check out our preview podcast? Listen to it below or at this link.

Match Info

Location: Red Bull Arena, Salzburg, Austria

Time: 9:00 pm local time, 3:00 pm EST

TV/streaming: ESPN+, Find Your Country

Tips for commenting:

If you’re a new member, feel free to introduce yourself! We’re mostly very friendly! Also, we’re from all parts of the world so don’t feel shy if you’re from a country that doesn’t seem represented on the blog. If the comments section starts to slow down for you, just hit the refresh button and keep commenting. It’s not necessary to have the whole comments loaded at one time while you’re just casually following along. Keep the sorting to “newest” to easily follow the conversation. It puts the newest comments at the top. Here at BFW we celebrate every goal like they do in the stadium: with a chant. The goal chants are for everyone to participate in! Even if you’re lagging behind the others, keep replying to the most recent call of the player’s name. Even if you missed the first call, just start from the second, and so on. While swearing is allowed within reason, please be polite to your fellow posters and avoid gratuitous obscenities. Racist, homophobic, and misogynistic language is not allowed whatsoever.

Check out our beginners thread if you have any more questions. That’s about it. Auf geht’s!

Looking for an unending well of Bayern Munich content? Sign up for an SBNation account and join the conversation on Bavarian Football Works. Whether it’s full match coverage and analysis, breaking news, podcasts or something completely different, we have it all.