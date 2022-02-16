Red Bull Salzburg’s Karim Adeyemi excited for Bayern Munich showdown

Red Bull Salzburg star Karim Adeyemi is one of the hottest names on the transfer market.

Linked to Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Liverpool FC, Paris Saint-Germain, and FC Barcelona among others, Adeyemi is not going to let any thoughts about his future interfere with the task-at-hand.

“Of course this game means a lot to me, I’m from Munich. It’s an honor to play against FC Bayern now. There’s no rivalry, I’m just happy to continue playing in the Champions League, against such a good opponent and hopefully to prove myself with the team,” Adeyemi said (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia. “We can make life tough for Bayern with our quality, with our approach to the game and with our intensity. We’ll try to do that tomorrow. We’re going into this game to win it. But of course we also know that Bayern have high quality, a lot of maturity and experience.”

Adeyemi figures to be one of the key figures in trying to disrupt the sometimes inconsistent Bayern Munich backline. Can the former Bayern academy product haunt his old club?