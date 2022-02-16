Thomas Müller knows Bayern Munich has to bring top effort against Red Bull Salzburg

Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller will not be overlooking Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League.

“Salzburg have established themselves in recent years, also in the Champions League. In their league they are the best team. In order to get into the knockout stages, you have to have quality and be consistent. Their quality is going up, so we are warned” Müller said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Müller also understands the importance of his squad putting forth a strong effort after last weekend’s blowout loss to VfL Bochum.

“We want to put our stamp on the game tomorrow. Salzburg play modern football with a lot of intensity. We have to adapt to that. We need to finish our attacks. It’s a knockout game and we have to act accordingly, there are no two opinions about that. We are entering a very important phase. The Champions League is very important to us,” Müller said. “We’re playing against the best and we want to survive against these opponents. It’s only a matter of time until our usual rhythm kicks off again with midweek games coming up.”