Uli Hoeneß preaches patience with Bayern Munich’s Marcel Sabitzer

Former Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeneß can understand a long acclimation period for players when arriving in Bavaria.

For Marcel Sabitzer, thinks people need to be more patient — even if that is not exactly a virtue for people associated with the club.

“He knows the coach well and the coach really wanted him. You have to be patient, and patience is something that a lot of people in Munich don’t have,” Hoeneß said (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia).

While Hoeneß wants people to be understanding of Sabitzer, he is also imploring the squad to not read their own press clippings.

“I think the problem at the moment is that when our players read the newspapers, they always hear that they are totally superior and nobody can get to them. The atmosphere in the team is very good, I’ve heard, maybe even too good,” Hoeneß said. “The season has actually been very good overall, so I hope the players will take Salzburg seriously and then I think we’ll play well.”