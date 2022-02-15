Julian Nagelsmann won’t change offense-heavy approach at Bayern Munich

At his press conference ahead of Bayern Munich’s Champions League match against Red Bull Salzburg, manager Julian Nagelsmann did not sound amused about the inclination that he should operate a little more conservatively.

The young coach also stated that the opinions of pundits do not matter too much to him either.

“I won’t change my approach. There are some unavailable players, everyone knows that. These discussions are always brought up when you lose. In Bochum we weren’t that attacking, we have one more center-back on the pitch,” Nagelsmann said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I don’t comment on the opinions of the experts. I speak to my players. There are things that need improvement. Experts give their opinions without pressure from their leather chair. I don’t want to be involved in that.”

Nagelsmann strictly wants the focus to be on the match against Salzburg, which will be played in front of 30,000 zealous fans — something Bayern Munich has not faced in months.

“The decisive phase of the season is coming up. We want to continue our form of the group stage. In front of almost 30,000 spectators, we haven’t had that for a long time. It’s going to be exciting — it will be a worthy Champions League evening,” Nagelsmann said.