Bayern Munich doctor Holger Broich warns against a quick comeback from Alphonso Davies

Bayern Munich’s defense had a big wake-up call against VfL Bochum last weekend.

The backline was clearly the issue for that defeat and is the main problem for Bayern Munich at the moment. One player who has been sorrily missed is Alphonso Davies. The Canadian has been exceptional this season for the Bavarians and his absence has been felt.

The young Canadian is out due to heart muscle inflammation caused by a COVID-19 infection. Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann hopes that Davies could be back in two weeks, but it’s not that easy. In an interview with kicker, team doctor Holger Broich gave a caution warning and advised against a premature comeback for Davies.

“Myocarditis is something very bad when it hits an athlete, and we still lack a lot of knowledge about the post-COVID problem,” Broich explained.

Broich continued by saying that athletes, whether they are professionals or simply amateurs, should be careful when starting up exercise and sports again after contracting COVID-19. An early Davies comeback at Bayern seems off the table for the next couple of weeks. The last thing Bayern needs is another incident because of an early return.

Get well soon Phonzie!