Bayern Munich to pursue Chelsea’s right-back César Azpilicueta?

Bayern Munich has been rumored to be looking for another option at right-back for almost two years, but according to Mundo Deportivo journalist Roger Torello, the Bavarians might have finally zeroed in a target: Chelsea FC’s Cesar Azpilicueta.

At 32-years-old, Azpilicueta is also rumored to be on the radar of FC Barcelona, but it is unclear at this stage if the veteran even wants to leave Chelsea. Per Torello (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Azpilicueta wants to sit down with Chelsea again before making a decision on his future.

For Bayern Munich, Azpilicueta would not represent a long-term solution at right-back, but a player to come in and compete with Benjamin Pavard and Josip Stanisic. Again, though, should Julian Nagelsmann formally shift to a back-three, Azpilicueta would seemingly have the skill-set to play as more of a wing-back as well.

With Pavard seeking a move to center-back, Bayern Munich might have to start expediting its hunt for a right-back.