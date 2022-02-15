Red Bull Salzburg sounds confident, but wary of Bayern Munich’s talent ahead of Champions League tilt

Bayern Munich picked a bad time to lose focus as the club turned in an abysmal performance against VfL Bochum over the weekend.

Watching from afar was Bayern Munich’s Champions League opponent, Red Bull Salzburg, who are not exactly short on on confidence.

“I think Bayern knows exactly how uncomfortable it’s going to be for them on Wednesday,” center-back Maximilian Wöber told Laola1 (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Forward Noah Okafor sounded more measured than his teammate.

“Even though our results against Bayern last year were very big, the games were sometimes very close. Especially in the first match in Salzburg we were able to keep up very well for a long time” Okafor said. “But Bayern showed us in the end that we can’t make any mistakes at this high level. We want to learn from that and do better in these games, even though Bayern are the favorites again this time.”

Red Bull Salzburg coach Matthias Jaissle understands the challenge ahead of his squad.

“We know that we are playing against maybe the world’s best team at the moment and that we are clear outsiders. Nevertheless, we want to be brave and try to bring our style of football onto the pitch. It won’t be easy, but we’ll try,” Jaissle said. “I’ve heard a lot about the comparisons (with Nagelsmann), but I’m not thinking much about it. Julian is Julian, I am myself. The only thing that is similar is the history, sometimes the same club and of course the age. I can only take my hat off for what he has done so far in his coaching career. He is currently doing a great job at Bayern.”