Bayern Munich retake Frauen Bundesliga lead with win over Freiburg

Bayern Munich beat Freiburg 3-0 to wrest the top spot in the Frauen Bundesliga as the clubs head into the international break.

Giulia Gwinn marked her return to the starting lineup with a penalty in the 27th minute after Sarah Zadrazil was fouled in the box. Ten minutes later, Bayern were awarded another penalty after Lea Schüller was fouled, but Lina Magull saw her penalty saved to keep the score 1-0.

Linda Dallmann made it 2-0 in the 53rd minute after intercepting a poor pass out of the back, and Hanna Glas made it 3-0 in the 61st minute after heading in a corner kick from Magull.

See the full highlights here.

“We played a very good away game. Actually, it should have been 2-0 after ten minutes,” coach Jens Scheuer said after the game. “We had a lot of ball recoveries in the final third with our high pressing, but missed scoring more goals.”

Bayern XI: Leitzig - Glas (81. Simon), Viggósdóttir, Kumagai (81. Wenninger), Gwinn - Magull, Zadrazil - Rall (81. Beerensteyn), Dallmann (62. Vilhjálmsdóttir), Bühl - Schüller (55. Damnjanović)

Bayern are back in first place in the Frauen Bundesliga, at least temporarily. The win boosted Bayern up to 34 points, while Wolfsburg are in second with 32. Wolfsburg’s scheduled match with SC Sand this weekend was postponed due to COVID.

The women’s game now heads into an international break. Bayern will take the field again in the DFB Pokal Frauen Quarterfinals when they face Carl Zeiss Jena.