Daily Schmankerl: Newcastle United eyeing Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry and Thomas Müller, along with Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane; Liverpool chasing Corentin Tolisso; and MORE!

Newcastle United could be among the clubs ready to make a bid on Bayern Munich star and Germany international Serge Gnabry:

Newcastle United are reportedly eyeing a summer swoop for Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry, who could cost around €60 million. According to Fichajes, Serge Gnabry could be set for a return to the Premier League next season. The Bayern Munich attacker has emerged as a potential target for Newcastle United. as the cash-rich Premier League outfit look to strengthen their attacking unit in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The longer Gnabry goes without a deal, the more rumors we are going to see. Gnabry’s status is fascinating. I’d fully expect the club to ink him to a new deal, but will his role change under Julian Nagelsmann? The former RB Leipzig manager tends to favor a back-three, which would likely mean Gnabry would be used as more of an attacking midfielder or narrow forward rather than be deployed as a traditional Bayern Munich wing.

Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso will be playing for a new deal for the rest of this season and Liverpool might be there to swoop in and grab him:

Liverpool could be interested in signing Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso, report calciomercato.com. The 27-year-old’s contract expires this summer. This has alerted Liverpool’s interest. But according to the report, Bayern remain keen on extending his current terms. The German champions signed Tolisso from Lyon for £35m in 2017. The Frenchman has won a stack of trophies with Bayern, including the 2020 Champions League alongside Thiago Alcantara.

Aside of Gnabry, Newcastle United is said to be angling for pursuits of Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller and Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane:

Newcastle’s new non-executive chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan previously declared that the club’s supporters ‘can expect ambition’ from the new owners and that they are determined to ‘deliver long-term success’. And O’Rourke believes the links to Kane and Muller are representative of how far PIF want to take the club. He told GiveMeSport: “It just matches Newcastle’s ambition that they’ve got under these new owners. New owners that are being linked with the likes of Harry Kane and Thomas Muller.”

Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski bagged a brace and earned a spot on WhoScored.com’s Bundesliga Team of the Week:

Arsenal and Liverpool are said to be pondering a move for RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku:

Arsenal and Liverpool are both interested in signing Christopher Nkunku as the 24-year-old continues to enjoy an unbelievable season, according to a report from ESPN. Nkunku has been prolific for RB Leipzig this term. In all competitions, he has scored 19 goals and contributed 13 assists. Only Robert Lewandowski and Sebastien Haller have scored more often in the Champions League this season.

There’s no sugarcoating this. Bayern Munich, aside from Robert Lewandowski’s brace, was dreadful in the 4-2 loss at VfL Bochum. Bayern fans across the world are still trying to digest just what, exactly, happened at the Ruhrstadion as the lead over Borussia Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga table was reduced to six points due to their 3-0 win over Union Berlin.

For the third time in the span of as many weeks, Julian Nagelsmann made the decision to go with an all-out attacking lineup, starting all of Lewandowski, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry, and Kingsley Coman together. It worked against Hertha Berlin and (just barely) RB Leipzig, but it completely backfired against Bochum, who were lethal on the counter attack and made Bayern pay for their mistakes and poor defending. Joshua Kimmich acting as the lone central midfielder just in front of Niklas Sule, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez, and Benjamin Pavard just didn’t work and there are a lot of question marks around what lineup Nagelsmann will put out against RB Salzburg in the Champions League this week.

There really wasn’t a whole lot of positives to take away from the past week for Bayern, but in this episode of Bavarian Podcast Works, Tom and Schnitzel discuss:

The loss in Bochum

The cons of Nagelsmann’s all-out attacking lineup

What will it take for some of the players like Marc Roca, Marcel Sabitzer, and Omar Richards to get more minutes

Upamecano’s shortcomings and bad patch of form

Potential Sule replacements and how paramount it will be for Bayern to find a top caliber replacement

Serge Gnabry’s form and his forthcoming contract extension

A BOLD opinion that Schnitzel has on Gnabry

If you read our commentary on Monday you know that we did see the controversy that erupted when one of Thomas Müller’s horses was injured in a semen extraction incident.

Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller and his wife have been slammed for selling horse semen. In a week dominated by news of Kurt Zouma shamefully abusing his cat and Chris Kirkland outlandishly comparing it to racism, things have gotten even stranger with former World Cup winner Muller and wife Lisa coming under fire from animal rights organisation PETA. Muller and Lisa, a champion dressage rider, own a farm and reportedly use the horses as studs, selling frozen horse semen for €200 (£168) a pop. But PETA have now condemned their practices after Muller revealed recently that one of their horses was injured in the process. Muller said: “Sadly we have bad news. Our favourite D’Avie will not be available in the next months. Unfortunately he slipped during a test attempt to prepare for the breeding season, and dramatically fell on his side.” PETA, however, claim the injuries that occurred were “avoidable” while slamming Muller and his wife for apparently forcing the horse into “unnatural sex acts”.

It’s a throwback episode to the old days when Chuck and Jake were the only knuckleheads talking Bayern Munich for Bavarian Football Works!

It’s true, after a few consecutive solo runs, Chuck teamed up with Jake to cover the following topics for this episode of the Weekend Warm-up Podcast:

Manuel Neuer’s surprising injury and whether or not Sven Ulreich will be up to the task in filling Neuer’s boots.

A brief look at next week’s Champions League match against Red Bull Salzburg.

The equally shocking transfer of Niklas Süle to Borussia Dortmund.

The possibilities for replacing Süle, who the prime candidates are, and why Bayern Munich might need to think outside the box.

Some quick thoughts on the entertainment world as Chuck gives a quick and dirty review of the latest season of Ozark, while Jake talks Succession and Euphoria.

Thank god that’s over. Bayern Munich just got hammered by VfL Bochum in what was probably one of the worst performances from the season. Naturally, this has the fanbase feeling rather upset, so here’s a postgame show that’s more of a rant than our usual standard fare. Please bear with us.

