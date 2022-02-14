Julian Nagelsmann holds private talks with Bayern Munich players, expected to change tactics vs. Red Bull Salzburg

According to a report by Sky Sport’s Florian Plettenberg (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann held individual meetings with different players during Monday’s training session.

Per Plettenberg, Nagelsmann met with Serge Gnabry for nine minutes and Dayot Upamecano for four minutes, but the subject matter of the discussions remains a mystery.

Meanwhile, Sport1’s Kerry Hau is reporting that Nagelsmann has decided to change his tactics a bit and start Corentin Tolisso in the midfield on Wednesday.

According to SPORT1 information, Tolisso is again scheduled for the starting XI in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday in Salzburg. But can only a change of personnel solve Bayern’s fundamental problems in the game against the ball?

When combining the two news pieces, you could make the presumption that either Gnabry or Upamecano — or both — could be headed to the bench against Red Bull Salzburg, but you never know which direction Nagelsmann go.

The boss could have also met with each player for motivation and to prepare Upamecano and Gnabry for bigger roles against Red Bull Salzburg. How the manager aligns his squad will absolutely be something that fans will keep an eye on.

In addition to the above, Bouna Sarr returned to training today, while Jamal Musiala was still out with COVID-19.