Bayern Munich Alumni: Peter Bosz talks Jerome Boateng benching at Lyon

The former Bayern Munich veteran Jerome Boateng moved to Olympique Lyon this offseason. Since moving to France, Boateng has come a regular starter for Lyon but things haven’t been perfect for the German during his time at his new club. Boateng was said to have violently attacked his teammates in recent weeks, as reported by L’Equipe.

Lyon's Jérôme Boateng came to blows with former teammate Bruno Guimarães a few weeks ago in training, and the two men had to be separated by multiple people. (L'Éq)https://t.co/Vv6siQKPTY — Get French Football News (@GFFN) February 11, 2022

It was initially believed that he was missing from the squad against Nice because of this. However, Lyon’s coach Peter Bosz has cleared the air. The former Bayern star was allegedly removed from the squad for sporting issues. “I saw a lot of wrong things in the newspapers. For me, he wasn’t ready to play today,” explained Bosz about Boateng’s exclusion from the squad.

Bosz didn’t go into the exact reasons and left it vaguely stating he wasn’t ready to play today. Whether that was mentally or physically, it is bad news for Boateng. The former Dortmund coach explained after the game that Nice that he was already talking with Boateng to resolve the matter.