Bavarian Podcast Works: Preview Show — Bayern Munich vs RB Salzburg (Champions League Ro16)

The Chaaaaaaaampionnnnssssssss!!!!! Yes, the UCL is back, and I can already hear the anthem. Bayern Munich is going to face a talented RB Salzburg side, and unless the lineup is legit, it is going to get exposed by Salzburg’s attack, which features players Bayern has been linked to in the past - Karim Adeyemi and Brenden Aaronson. With Goretzka, Neuer, Davies, and Musiala all out, Nagelsmann definitely faces a tricky challenge and needs to make the right choices in both defense and midfield to churn out a victory.

The game against Bochum was one to forget, and consolidating a spot in the top 8 of the UCL with a dominant, resounding victory against Salzburg in the first leg could do a lot to make amends and help us quickly forget that disaster class. The stage has been set. We roll.

Here are the main talking points of the podcast:

Salzburg’s form heading into the game

Nagelsmann’s tactics, formation, and what needs tweaking

A look at some of the talented Salzburg players and potential game-changers

The defensive conundrum, and possible picks for selection

Bayern lineup predictions

Some Gnabry and Upamecano criticism

A final scoreline prediction

