Saving grace? Bayern Munich’s goalkeeper situation is clearing up

Could the same player all still be in the mix for the foreseeable future?

By CSmith1919
FC Bayern München v RB Leipzig - Bundesliga Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

According to a report from kicker (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich might have its plan for the goalkeeper position moving forward.

Here is what we know based on the report:

  • The Bayern Munich brass realizes that having Manuel Neuer and Alexander Nübel together on one roster likely will not work.
  • Nübel would actually be willing to return to Bayern Munich, but only if he’s guaranteed a number of appearances — including some in the Champions League. That is something that Neuer is extremely unlikely to agree to.
  • Even with all of that, Bayern Munich’s front office still sees Nübel as the perfect successor to Neuer and would be willing to extend the contract of Nübel beyond 2025 — and then loan him out to a club that regularly participates in the Champions League.
  • Finally, Bayern Munich could extend the contract of Sven Ulreich, who seems to have the perfect mindset for the back-up role to Neuer. For that kind of deal to happen, however, Ulreich is going to have to prove his worth over the next few weeks.

