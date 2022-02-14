Saving grace? Bayern Munich’s goalkeeper situation is clearing up

According to a report from kicker (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich might have its plan for the goalkeeper position moving forward.
Here is what we know based on the report:
- The Bayern Munich brass realizes that having Manuel Neuer and Alexander Nübel together on one roster likely will not work.
- Nübel would actually be willing to return to Bayern Munich, but only if he’s guaranteed a number of appearances — including some in the Champions League. That is something that Neuer is extremely unlikely to agree to.
- Even with all of that, Bayern Munich’s front office still sees Nübel as the perfect successor to Neuer and would be willing to extend the contract of Nübel beyond 2025 — and then loan him out to a club that regularly participates in the Champions League.
- Finally, Bayern Munich could extend the contract of Sven Ulreich, who seems to have the perfect mindset for the back-up role to Neuer. For that kind of deal to happen, however, Ulreich is going to have to prove his worth over the next few weeks.
