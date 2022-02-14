Bavarian Podcast Works S4E24: Digesting the Bochum loss, analyzing Nagelsmann’s all-out attack lineup, looking at Bayern Munich’s defense, and more!

There’s no sugarcoating this. Bayern Munich, aside from Robert Lewandowski’s brace, was dreadful in the 4-2 loss at VfL Bochum. Bayern fans across the world are still trying to digest just what, exactly, happened at the Ruhrstadion as the lead over Borussia Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga table was reduced to six points due to their 3-0 win over Union Berlin.

For the third time in the span of as many weeks, Julian Nagelsmann made the decision to go with an all-out attacking lineup, starting all of Lewandowski, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry, and Kingsley Coman together. It worked against Hertha Berlin and (just barely) RB Leipzig, but it completely backfired against Bochum, who were lethal on the counter attack and made Bayern pay for their mistakes and poor defending. Joshua Kimmich acting as the lone central midfielder just in front of Niklas Sule, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez, and Benjamin Pavard just didn’t work and there are a lot of question marks around what lineup Nagelsmann will put out against RB Salzburg in the Champions League this week.

There really wasn’t a whole lot of positives to take away from the past week for Bayern, but in this episode of Bavarian Podcast Works, Tom and Schnitzel discuss:

The loss in Bochum

The cons of Nagelsmann’s all-out attacking lineup

What will it take for some of the players like Marc Roca, Marcel Sabitzer, and Omar Richards to get more minutes

Upamecano’s shortcomings and bad patch of form

Potential Sule replacements and how paramount it will be for Bayern to find a top caliber replacement

Serge Gnabry’s form and his forthcoming contract extension

A BOLD opinion that Schnitzel has on Gnabry

