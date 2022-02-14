Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry back to Arsenal?; A new deal for Ivan Perisic; FC Barcelona has Erling Haaland among options; Harry Kane to Manchester United?; and MORE!

On Sunday, we covered the meat-and-potatoes information on the alleged pursuit of Robert Lewandowski by FC Barcelona, but here is what the piece had to say about the Catalans also having an eye on Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland:

Erling Haaland: The Norwegian giant, known worldwide as one of the best strikers in the world and with the projection of becoming one of the best in the history of this sport. The Borussia Dortmund attacker will leave the German team next summer, or at least everything indicates that it will be so. The question is where the Norway striker will end up. Real Madrid wants him, in addition to other big clubs, but Barcelona also aspires to sign him.

Former Bayern Munich forward Ivan Perisic, who was key to the club’s treble during the 2019/2020 season, looks like he will sign a new deal with Inter Milan:

In recent days, Inter and Ivan Perisic have returned to talk to each other, to start a discussion on the possible renewal of the Croatian with the Nerazzurri, despite the purchase by the Italian champion club, in the same position on the pitch, of Robin Gosens in January. According to what reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, this was only the first step and it is not certain that an agreement will be reached, but another meeting has already been scheduled in a couple of weeks, to take stock of the situation. Compared to November, there were no important offers from abroad for the winger and for this reason the stay at Inter is certainly not taken for granted. Just in November Perisic, through his agents, had asked for €6 million per season for the renewal, one more than the €5m currently received, but Inter are not willing to satisfy him, so much so that if he ever had to present a concrete proposal , will offer a two-year contract worth €4 million per season, bonuses excluded. The appointment is therefore postponed for two weeks, then the negotiations will begin, with the Croatian’s adventure in Milan which may not yet have reached its end.

Thank god that’s over. Bayern Munich just got hammered by VfL Bochum in what was probably one of the worst performances from the season. Naturally, this has the fanbase feeling rather upset, so here’s a postgame show that’s more of a rant than our usual standard fare. Please bear with us.

Here are the talking points from the game:

Talking about everything that went wrong with the lineup — this weird 4-1-4-1 with one midfielder.

The massive problem that is Dayot Upamecano and the Bayern defense.

A recap on the virtues of Alphonso Davies and why Nagelsmann desperately misses him.

Why a one-man midfield was a bad idea (featuring Captain Obvious).

How Nagelsmann has isolated Robert Lewandowski and neutered Bayern’s attack.

Why the pressing has gotten so much worse under Nagelsmann.

Why I am not actually hating on the coach.

The problem with experimentation and unpredictability in the Champions League.

Why is Nagelsmann not giving chances to younger players?

Would Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry really consider a return to Arsenal? Per one ex-Gunner, the Germany international might have unfinished business in London:

Arsenal legend Michael Thomas has suggested that the Gunners could have a realistic chance of sealing a transfer return for Serge Gnabry. Thomas believes it might be realistic to expect Gnabry back with the Gunners at some point, while he also admitted he could be a fine signing for another of his former clubs Liverpool. “Gnabry since leaving Arsenal has been exceptional. He has become a major part of a massive club like Bayern Munich also Germany,” Thomas told Caught Offside. “I am not sure what his situation is at his current club but if Either of my former clubs could get him in, it would be a major statement. If he does go to Liverpool it would be hard to see where he would fit in, given the amount of options in forward areas. Then again, you could perhaps see one of the two wide-men, Salah or Mane, leaving in the summer. Arsenal are perhaps more suited for him and I know he still loves the club, so you never know. At the time when Arsenal lost him there were a crop of players in similar positions and he needed to play. Hopefully we see him back in the Premier League next season or at some point in the future.”

If Manchester United is able to procure Mauricio Pochettino to be its next manager, it could pave the way for Harry Kane to transfer from Tottenham Hotspur:

Rumors have been circulating in recent days that PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino has joined Manchester United . Should the Argentinian take over the Red Devils, a top transfer could go through. The Telegraph reports that Pochettino wants Harry Kane to be his first United signing should he land the job. The Tottenham Hotspur striker was on the verge of a change last summer.

It’s a throwback episode to the old days when Chuck and Jake were the only knuckleheads talking Bayern Munich for Bavarian Football Works!

It’s true, after a few consecutive solo runs, Chuck teamed up with Jake to cover the following topics for this episode of the Weekend Warm-up Podcast: