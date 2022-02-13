Dayot Upamecano’s uneven performances are raising questions at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano had another poor showing on Saturday against VfL Bochum and some fans are starting to wonder if the former RB Leipzig star has the chops to make it under the bright lights in Bavaria.

When pressed about the subject after the match, Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann did not want to delve into individual performances.

“We don’t have to talk about individuals now, we didn’t put in a good performance overall,” Nagelsmann said.

Fans, however, are not the only people noticing that Upamecano has been extremely inconsistent this season. Pundit Didi Hamann also expressed concern.

“This is not the first time. They’ve been conceding too many goals all season. They are far too open at the back,” said Sky pundit Dietmar Hamann said after Bayern Munich’s loss to VfL Bochum (as captured by Sport1). “There will definitely be a lot of question marks in the club where people say: is (Upamecano) really the player or don’t we need a third or fourth central defender to play straight away and help us? It could be turbulent weeks for Bayern.”

While it is far too early to close the book on Upamecano, the defender has offered up enough poor showings to cause concern. Certainly, Bayern Munich thought it was acquiring more of a finished product when it acquired the Frenchman last spring.