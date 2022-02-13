Bayern Munich Alumni: Niko Kovac thinks Julian Nagelsmann is doing a good job

Former Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovac has some free time on his hands these days after being dismissed from his post at AS Monaco and sat down with Sport Bild’s Christian Falk to chat about his former club.

Kovac thinks Bayern Munich’s new boss, Julian Nagelsmann, is doing a fine job in managing the squad — even after Saturday’s debacle against VfL Bochum.

“I think he’s doing well. Bayern have a clear style since van Gaal. Julian introduced a back-three and is playing very attacking football. It’s always been difficult to play against his teams because he’s able to change things quickly,” Kovac said (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia).

The back-three seems to be a hot topic among fans. It is clear that Nagelsmann wants to shift that way, but the club’s traditional leanings toward a back-four seem to be creating a least a little internal conflict for the coach.

Every manager needs transfer to help keep a squad evolving and Kovac can why Bayern Munich might be struggling to compete in the market.

“The situation is difficult for many clubs with the crisis. I think at Bayern, there are enough people who know what to do. Maybe it affects the coach, but Bayern have a very good team — they’ll win the league again and we’ll see how things go in Champions League,” said Kovac.