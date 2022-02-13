Report: FC Barcelona targeting Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski

Just last week, we saw the rumors linking Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski to Real Madrid, but now the circus has moved on to a different town: Barcelona.

That’s right! Hurry, hurry...step right up and see the team with debilitated coffers jump into the fray to sign the world’s best player!

According to Fichajes, FC Barcelona has narrowed its choices down to three players for a summer move: Lewandowski, Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland, and Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak.

Funny enough, all three players have suited up with Borussia Dortmund at one time or another, with Haaland being the current starter for the Black and Yellows. Anyway, this is what the Spanish outlet has reported about a potential pursuit of Lewandowski:

Barça is considering three TOP forwards to reinforce the squad In this way, although they will have to make economic maneuvers to comply with financial ‘fair play’, they have many options to sign star players to wear and lead the new Blaugrana project. The names of Alves, Ferrán, Adama or Aubameyang have already arrived. But the culé team does not stop there, and it is that Depay is already looking for other clubs and Barça, in itself, needs a brilliant striker who fits into Xavi Hernández ‘s plans. In fact, the sports management of the azulgrana is considering three possibilities: - Robert Lewandowski: The Polish striker for Bayern Munich is one of the players that Xavi most admires. With excellent associative ability and his ability to see the goal and with a large amount of resources to do so, Lewandowski could lead FC Barcelona’s attack and take it to stardom. The forward is now 33 years old, but he continues to perform at a Champions League level and does not seem to have slowed down, so, despite being linked to Real Madrid, the Pole is also a more than feasible option for FC Barcelona.

Lewandowski, of course, will resume contract talks with Bayern Munich soon enough, but it will not stop his agent, Pini Zahavi, from working his magic to make stories like this happen.