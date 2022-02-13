Report: Bayern Munich ready to offer Chelsea’s Andreas Christensen €11 million per season

Bayern Munich has had a crazy week when it comes to its backline.

The club learned that Niklas Süle would be transferring to Borussia Dortmund, before seeing the backline play terrible against VfL Bochum.

Knowing reinforcements will be needed for next season, Bayern Munich is likely getting antsy to ensure that it can back-fill Süle’s role with a good player. According to Abendzeitung, the Bavarians could be looking to get really serious about a financial offer to Chelsea FC’s Andreas Christensen:

At FC Bayern, Andreas Christensen (25) is the absolute dream player to succeed Niklas Süle, who will leave in the summer. Although the signs for a free transfer of the Danish national player from Chelsea to Munich were actually very good, the “kicker” and the “Bild” are now reporting that the negotiations could prove difficult. While it seems fairly certain that the centre-back will leave the ‘Blues’ in the summer and talks with the Londoners have stalled, can Bayern benefit from this? The tense relationship with coach Thomas Tuchel’s club is based on the fact that the club has already agreed with Christensen on an extension, but the Dane is said to have demanded a higher salary afterwards. An absurdity for Chelsea, who do not want to create a precedent for other players. The topic of salary could now also become a problem at FC Bayern. Although those responsible for the club are absolutely convinced of the Danish central defender, they do not want to give up the corona-related austerity measures for Christensen. The German record champions are said to be ready to pay the 25-year-old an annual fee of eleven million, but whether Christensen will sign a contract with Munich for this amount is completely open. The Danish national player is currently said to be earning almost five million euros in London, and his salary is said to have been increased to over 7.2 million in the offered contract extension.

More concerning might be that FC Barcelona is reportedly closing in on a deal with Christensen as well. Between the high salary and Barca’s current upper-hand, it does not seem all too likely that Christensen is going to be in Germany next season.