Didi Hamann thinks Jamal Musiala will have to be patient at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann recently said that he envisions Jamal Musiala as more of a Thiago Alcantara type of player rather than a winger. While Musiala’s future could lie in somewhere in between those positions, the observation from the coach certainly raised some eyebrows as most fans view Musiala as a lethal attacker.

For noted pundit Didi Hamann, the situation really comes down to how the club can best make it work to find playing time for Musiala.

“The question is how much game time he will get currently, but his time will come, but whether it comes at Bayern Munich remains to be seen. I think they’d be silly to ever let him go because he’s a very special talent. At the moment he probably thinks he has showed enough to be playing more, wherever that may be on the pitch, but it’s important he shows patience,” said Hamman in an interview with FreeSuperTips. “I think he’s one of the best young players I’ve seen in recent years and it’s a matter of how much time he will get in this team.”

Musiala, of course, tested positive for COVID-19 last week and is out of the line-up. It will be interesting upon his return to see what kind of plans that Nagelsmann has for the Germany international moving forward.