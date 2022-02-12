Julian Nagelsmann shares his thoughts over Bayern Munich’s surprising 4:2 loss against Bochum

It was a bad day for Bayern Munich today. Bochum managed to beat Bayern 4:2 after the Bavarians played a poor match. The visiting team played poorly throughout the first half, as they conceded all four goals in a relatively short span.

Naturally, Julian Nagelsmann was very frustrated and disappointed with today’s unexpected loss. In the post-match press conference, via Sport.de, he took the blame on himself: “Congratulations to Bochum, they deserved their win today. We played a very bad first half. We had a plan, and the plan didn’t work well, so I’m not going to criticize the team. I had to react and make changes earlier. The second half was better, but it was too late.”

Nagelsmann explains that the team tried to turn things around in the second half, but the changes came too late, and the comeback was, ultimately, not possible:” We did better in the second half, except the first couple of minutes where we almost conceded a fifth. Had we scored earlier, it would’ve been more exciting. I made the changes too late. In the end, it was a deserved win for Bochum.”

Hopefully, the team manages to shake this defeat off, and they return with a win against RB Salzburg on Wednesday.