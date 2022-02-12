 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame RANT — VfL Bochum 4-2 Bayern Munich (Explicit)

We discuss the aftermath of Bayern Munich’s shameful loss to VfL Bochum in the Bundesliga.

By Ineednoname
VfL Bochum v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Joosep Martinson/Getty Images

Thank god that’s over. Bayern Munich just got hammered by VfL Bochum in what was probably one of the worst performances from the season. Naturally this has the fanbase feeling rather upset, so here’s a postgame show that’s more of a rant than our usual standard fare. Please bear with us.

Here are the talking points from the game:

  • Talking about everything that went wrong with the lineup — this weird 4-1-4-1 with one midfielder.
  • The massive problem that is Dayot Upamecano and the Bayern defense.
  • A recap on the virtues of Alphonso Davies and why Nagelsmann desperately misses him.
  • Why a one-man midfield was a bad idea (featuring Captain Obvious).
  • How Nagelsmann has isolated Robert Lewandowski and neutered Bayern’s attack.
  • Why the pressing has gotten so much worse under Nagelsmann.
  • Why I am not actually hating on the coach.
  • The problem with experimentation and unpredictability in the Champions League.
  • Why is Nagelsmann not giving chances to younger players?

As always, we love your feedback and appreciate all the support!

